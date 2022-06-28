Padma Bridge sees toll collection of around Tk 2cr on 2nd day of launching

Padma Bridge, the newly-built mega structure of the country, witnessed toll collection of Tk 1 crore 97 lakh 56 thousand 600 on the second day of its inauguration.

As per the account of the bridge authorities, some 15, 274 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge in the last 24 hours till 6:00am Tuesday. And the toll was collected from those vehicles.

During this time, some 7,586 vehicles entered the bridge through Mawa end of the bridge. The amount of toll collection was Tk 98 lakh 18 thousand 50. On the other hand, some 7,688 vehicles entered the bridge by the Jazira point of the bridge and Tk 99 lakh 38 thousand 550 was collected as toll.

But, the number of vehicles reduced by one-fourth due to motorbike ban on the Padma Bridge on the second day of its opening . As a result, Tk 75 lakh has been reduced as toll for the bridge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge on Saturday. The traffic movement began at 6:00am the following day.

Some 61, 856 vehicles crossed the bridge in 24 hours on the first day of movement of traffic. The amount of toll collection was Tk 2 crore 75 lakh 13 thousand 600. There was no ban on plying motorcycle on the bridge on the first day of opening.

Each motorbike rider had to paid Tk 100 as toll for the movement through the mega bridge. But motorcycle was banned on the bridge the following day due to loss of lives of two persons in an accident and some other anomalies.