Sylhet’s 1st Hajj flight leaves with 419 pilgrims

The first Hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Sylhet left for Jeddah with 419 pilgrims on Tuesday.

The BG-3131 flight left the Osmani International Airport at 10:15 am today en route to Jeddah.

Md Nowshad Hossain, deputy secretary and finance director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said the next Hajj flight will go to Jeddah on June 30.

This year, 60,000 pilgrims will perform hajj from Bangladesh. Biman will carry 30,000 pilgrims through 67 dedicated flights including two from Sylhet for the convenience of hajj pilgrims of that region.