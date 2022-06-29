Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day tomorrow

The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit Thursday (June 30) evening to fix the date of Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of Muslims.

Shaila Sharmin, a spokesperson for the Islamic Foundation, said the committee will meet at Baitul Mukarram on Thursday to make a decision based on the sighting of the moon for the month of Zil Hajj.

Eid-ul-Azha is traditionally celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the final month in the Arabic calendar. Muslims typically sacrifice animals to mark the day.