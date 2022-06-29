Eid: Railway to run C’ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6

The Ministry of Railways has decided to run a special cattle train for ferrying sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of Western Railway (Rajshahi), said that Bangladesh Railways will operate the train from July 6-8.

The transportation cost of each cow has been fixed at Tk 591.50, he added.

This is the second consecutive time that the west zone of Bangladesh Railways will run a special cattle train on the Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route via Rajshahi.

Obaidullah, assistant station master of Chapainawabganj Railway Station, said the cattle wagons — each with a carrying capacity of 20 animals — will depart from Chapainawabganj station at 4.30pm and reach Tejgaon around 3am.

Eid-ul-Azha is expected to be celebrated in around a fortnight’s time in Bangladesh, depending on the sighting of the moon.