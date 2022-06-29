Judgment against 5 Habiganj razakars on June 30

The International Crimes Tribunal -1 on Tuesday set June 30 to pronounce judgment against five alleged Razakars from Lakhai of Habiganj in a case of crimes against humanity.

The five accused are– alleged Razakar leader Md Shafi Uddin Moulana, his cohorts Md Tajul Islam alias Forkan, Md Jahed Miah alias Jahid Miah, Md Saleque Miah alias Sayek Miah and Sabbir Ahmed. Of the five, Shafi and Sabbir are yet to be arrested.

The three-member ICT-1 judges’ panel headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam fixed the date of judgment in the morning.

Earlier on May 17, 2022, the tribunal kept the judgment on CAV (curia advisory vault, a Latin legal term, meaning- the court awaits judgment), as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case on that day.

Senior prosecutor Sultan Mahmud Simon argued for the state, while Gazi MH Tamim and Abdus Sattar Palowan defended the accused at the court.The investigation agency of the ICT on March 21, 2018, concluded their investigation in the case and submitted their report at prosecution office. The prosecution on August 6, 2018, submitted the formal charge.

The tribunal on February 7, 2019, framed two charges of looting, arson, abduction, confinement, torture and murder against the accused.