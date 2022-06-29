New notes will be available at following banks till July 7

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has started releasing new notes of taka from today (Wednesday, June 29) ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. The exchange will continue till July 7.

People can collect new notes of Tk 10, 20 and 100 by exchanging a similar amount of taka as per requirement for a single time during banking hours on the working days.

The BB will maintain the serial of the notes so that a single person cannot collect new notes several times.

Officials of the department concerned at Bangladesh Bank said new notes of around Tk 25,000 crore will be released ahead of Holy Eid-ul-Azha.

The volume of new notes can be increased if required as per the demand of different commercial banks, said Md Serajul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank.

People also can collect metallic coins of different value as per requirement from the Bangladesh Bank head office at Motijheel, Dhaka from June 29 to July 7 (except the weekly bank and public holidays).

Besides, the new notes can be collected from the following branches of banks-Jatrabari Branch of NCC Bank, Abdul Gani Road Corporate Branch of Janata Bank, National Press Club Corporate Branch of Agrani Bank, Mirpur Branch of NRB Global Bank, Karwan Bazar Branch of Southeast Bank, Bashundhara City Branch of Social Islami Bank (Panthapath), Chak Bazar branch of Uttara Bank, Ramna Corporate Branch of Sonali Bank, Uttara Branch of Dhaka Bank, Gulshan Branch of IFIC Bank, Mohakhali Branch of National Bank, Mohammadpur Branch of First Security Islami Bank, Rajarbagh Branch of Janata Bank, Sadarghat Branch of Pubali Bank.

The new notes are found at Southeast Bank’s Kakrail Branch, One Bank’s Basabo Branch, BRAC Bank’s Shyamoli Branch, Dutch-Bangla Bank’s SME & Agriculture Branch, Dakshin Khan, The Premier Bank’s Banani Branch, Bank Asia Dhanmondi Branch, The City Bank’s Begum Rokeya Sarani branch, Al-Arafa Islami Bank’s Nandipara Branch, Prime Bank’s Elephant Road Branch, Mercantile Bank’s Narayanganj Branch, Exim Bank’s Shimrail Branch, Islami Bank Bangladesh’s Gazipur Chowrasta Branch, UCBL’s Gazipur Chowrasta Branch, Uttara Bank’s Savar branch, Mutual Trust Bank’s Savar Branch and Trust Bank’s Keraniganj Branch.