Redbridge Liberal Democrats adopted a  4-year plan for subsequent elections

The Redbridge Liberal Democrats adopted a four-year plan to defeat the Labor Party and the Conservative Party for the next general and local elections on Tuesday night at the initiative of the local branch.

The action plan for the next four years was adopted at a meeting chaired by Gineth Dickens, chair of LibDem’s local branch, and conducted by Crispin Acton, general secretary.

Members of the executive committee of the local branch took part in a detailed discussion on what steps the LibDem local branch would take to defeat the Labor Party and the Conservative Party in the next general and local elections. At the end of the discussion, several steps were taken to implement the plan.

The meeting called upon the executive members of the local branch to come to the party office regularly and work tirelessly for the benefit of the residents of Redbridge for the next four years.

The meeting was addressed by Vice Chair Martin Rosner, Member Secretary Mark Twichet, Treasurer Ian Morley, Data Officer Neil Hepworth, Heather Liddle , Scott Wilding, Jack Fleming, Mohammed Ohid Uddin, Mrs. Sufia Uddin, Ashburn Holder, Kathy Davis, and others.

After the dinner given by Mrs. Sufia Uddin, the chair of the meeting Gineth Dickens thanked everyone.