Savar teacher murder: Key accused nabbed in Gazipur

The absconding student accused of killing a college teacher with a cricket stump was arrested from Gazipur on Wednesday (June 29) evening.

Ashraful Alam Jitu, a Class X student of Haji Yunus Ali School and College at Chitrasail in Ashulia, went into hiding in Gazipur following the death of college section’s teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker. He was arrested at about 7:00pm from Sreepur in Gazipur district by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

RAB media wing director commander Khondker Al Moin confirmed it.

Earlier, a court in Dhaka placed 45-year-old Md Ujjal Hossain, father of Jitu, on a five-day remand for questioning in teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker murder case at Ashulia in Savar.

Dhaka’s judicial magistrate Sheikh Muzahidul Islam’s court placed him on remand after investigation officer (IO) of the case sub-inspector Emdadul Huque pleaded to the court to place the accused on a 10-day remand for questioning.

However, there was no lawyer on behalf of the accused Ujjal Hossain at the court. After the hearing was over, the judge placed him on a five-day remand.

Ashulia police arrested Ujjal Hossain after Tuesday midnight from Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia district. He was brought at Ashulia Police Station at night and shown arrested.

Following the murder of teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker, Ujjal Hossain went into hiding along with his family.

Ashraful Islam Jitu beat lecturer Utpal Kumar Sarker of the Department of Political Science at Haji Yunus Ali School and College at Chitrashail in Ashulia with cricket stump mercilessly for protesting eve-teasing on the college campus on Saturday (June 25) last. Later, the critically injured Utpal Sarker succumbed at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar while underwent treatment there.

Students alleged that Jitu himself switched off the main switch of electricity to deactivate the CCTV cameras of Haji Yunus Ali School and College on the day of occurence. Jitu is a relative of a director of the school governing body. As a result, none dared to talk against Jitu. He also got involved in various misdeeds.

A school teacher said after being hit by a cricket stump, Utpal was about to fall on the ground. “So, Jitu was allowed to leave. Later, more teachers came forward to save Utpal. In the meantime, Jitu escaped from there.”

Teacher Utpal Sarker was also the chairman of the disciplinary committee at the Haji Yunus Ali School and College. He had been working at the college for almost 10 years. After finishing Master’s degree in Political Science from Chattogram University, he joined Haji Yunus Ali School and College as a lecturer.

He hailed from village Engeldani under Ullapara Police Station in Sirajganj district. He lived at Mirpur with his family.