5 killed as covered van ploughs through roadside bazar

Five persons were killed and six more injured when a covered van ploughed through a roadside vegetable bazar at Raipura upazila in Narsingdi district early Thursday.

The accident happened at about 5:30 am at Mahmudabad Machineghor area.

The deceased were Fariq Miah, 55, Mustakim, 40, Ripon Miah and Bachchu Miah, 56. All the deceased were vegetable traders.

The drivers of two covered vans lost control over the steering when the vehicles reached the Mahmudabad Machineghor area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and one of those ploughed through the roadside bazar.

Then, the covered smashed some shops and a easy-bike there, leaving three dead on the spot and eight injured.

Of the injured, one succumbed to his injuries at Bhairab Hospital and another on way to Dhaka.

The injured were sent to different hospitals with the help of locals and police.