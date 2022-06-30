6 ways to help your hair stay healthy during summers

Did you know that in summers our hair cuticles or the outermost layer of our hair tends to become rough and that causes frizz in the hair which leads to frizzy tresses that are dry, unmanageable and prone to breakage? The excess moisture and sweat can also cause dandruff on your scalp which leads to itchy and oily scalp.

According to Jamien Lim, Senior Hair Research Scientist at Dyson, here are 6 top tips to help your hair stay healthy during the summer months:

1. Protect your scalp – Your hair can give the scalp some protection from ultraviolet radiation, the melanin inside the cortex absorbs the UV radiation from the sun to stop it from reaching the scalp and causing damage such as sunburn. However, any exposed skin is not protected, such as where your hair is parted. Consider applying a sunscreen to these areas to protect your scalp from UV and its effects.

2. Lighter hair colour – Melanin gives your hair its colour and protects against UV damage. Absorbing the UV radiation however can break down the melanin in the cortex. This causes hair colour to become lighter (photobleaching), particularly in the summer. To help protect and keep the intensity of your natural colour, you could apply a sunscreen that is formulated for hair.

3. Weaker hair – UV light causes damage to the proteins within hair, this can result in the hair becoming weaker and therefore more prone to breakage. The more time you spend in the sun the worse the damage to hair. Applying a sunscreen formulated for hair or a hat can help minimise this damage.

4. Regular haircuts – Haircuts help to keep your hair fresh and healthy. By removing split ends and increasing hair alignment, frizz can be reduced.

5. Chlorine – Chlorine can react with the hair cuticles making the surface of your hair become rougher. Some swimming pools also use copper algaecides to protect against algae. This can turn blonde and bleached hair slightly green. Therefore after you have been swimming we would recommend washing your hair as soon as possible with a mild shampoo to minimise the risk of damage.

6. Styling in humidity – At hotter times of the year, the air tends to be more humid which can make hair frizzier and reduce style retention as the high water levels in the air reset the bonds created during styling. To reduce frizz try using a light hair oil to make hair more supple; to improve retention, consider setting your style with a higher hold hairspray.

Source: Hindustan Times