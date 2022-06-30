Eid-ul-Azha on July 10 as moon sighted

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, the feast of the sacrifice, on July 10 (Sunday), as the crescent moon of Zilhajj was sighted Thursday (June 30).

It was announced at a press conference of National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation of Baitul Mukarram in the capital on Thursday evening.

Muslims around the world usually celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on the 10th of Zilhajj, the month in which the hajj pilgrimage takes place. The Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on July 9 (Zilhajj 10), as the crescent moon was sighted in those countries on Wednesday.

The holy Hajj will begin on July 5.

National Moon Sighting Committee announced that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh at a press conference at Islamic Foundation of Baitul Mukarram in the capital on Thursday (June 30, 2022) evening.

National Moon Sighting Committee announced that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh at a press conference at Islamic Foundation of Baitul Mukarram in the capital on Thursday (June 30, 2022) evening.

However, several Asian countries like Bangladesh and an autonomous region will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on July 10 next. The countries are Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, Brunei and autonomous region Hong Kong.

Usually, the crescent of Zilhajj is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and then a day later in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and some other countries.

On Wednesday Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong and Brunei announced July 10 as the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The religious festival marks the end of hajj and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on Allah’s will.

Prophet Ibrahim was eventually given a lamb to sacrifice. So, Muslims perpetuate the tradition by slaughtering a lamb or a cow and sharing the meat with people in need.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Azha almost the same way with the morning being marked with Eid prayers and the slaughtering of sacrificial animals.

The celebration lasts for three days.