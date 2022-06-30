Romania keen to continue relations with Bangladesh at bilateral, multilateral level

Bangladesh and Romania have celebrated the 50 years of diplomatic relations with a vow to further deepen the relations on bilateral and multilateral fronts.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Romania-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, Romania stands ready to continue developing and deepening our very good relations with Bangladesh at bilateral and multilateral level,” the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Romania was one of the first European states to recognize newly independent Bangladesh in 1971.

The traditional bilateral relations attained a renewed dynamic during the last 2 years, said a media release.

This impetus was reflected also in the substantial development of the diplomatic dialogue as well as the exchange of visits.

The year 2021 marked the fostering of the bilateral relations with the Romania visit of Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu.

The visit represented the most significant diplomatic contact of high ranking officials in the last 30 years between Romania and Bangladesh, said the media release.

The re-opening in October 2020 of Bangladesh’ Embassy in Romania was another important moment in order to re-launch the bilateral relations.

In 2022 the Romanian side organised a three-month temporary consulate in Dhaka in order to facilitate the granting of working visas for the Bangladeshi citizens.

The current objectives of the bilateral relation comprise deepening of the political dialogue and the sectorial economic cooperation, the launching of a joint economic cooperation commission and the organisation of a business forum for the promotion of trade exchanges.

There are new perspectives for cooperation in the culture, education, labour and consular domains as well as the enhancing of the legal framework in education and economy.

Romania and Bangladesh share a significant potential for economic cooperation, digitalization, cyber security, IT, technological transfer, agriculture, food industry and transport, said the media release.

Romania granted 50 thousand euro through UNICEF Bangladesh plan “2020 Join Response Plan for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis” for water and education infrastructure.