Tribute to Nirmal Ranjan Guha on Friday as body arrives

The body of Awami Swechchhasebak League leader Nirmal Ranjan Guha has arrived in Dhaka.

His body arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 6:30pm on Thursday (June 30) by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Singapore.

Central leaders of Swechchhasebak League draped his coffin with the organisation’s flag there. Then Swechchhasebak League’s founding president and Awami League’s joing general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim placed wreath on the coffin.

Swechchhasebak League’s acting president Gazi Mesbahul Hossain Sacchu and general secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu and other central leaders were present.

Then the body was taken to Nirmal Ranjan Guha’s residence at Segunbagicha in the capital by a freezing ambulance.

In a press release, Swechchhasebak League said a mourning procession will be brought out from TSC premises at Dhaka University at 10:00am on Friday.

The coffin will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar premises at 11:00am so that people from all walks of life pay their last respect to their late leader.

The press release signed by the office secretary of Awami Swechchhasebak League Azizul Huque Aziz said the body will be taken to Awami League central office at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue from the Central Shahid Minar. Later, the last rites will be held at his village home in Dohar of Dhaka.

Leaders of various political, social, and cultural organizations, teachers, intellectuals, poets and writers, Awami League, and its affiliated organizations are expected to take part in the mourning procession.