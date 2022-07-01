Bangladesh reports 1,897 Covid cases, five deaths in last 24-hr

Bangladesh on Friday reported five Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 1,897 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

“Bangladesh reported 15.31 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 12,389 samples were tested in the last 24 hours… meaning Bangladesh logged more than 15 percent coronavirus cases for seven straight days since June 25,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 1,367 while five Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,154 people and infected 19,75,682 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,07,757 after another 248 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.56 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.48 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,154 fatalities, 12,817 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,867 in Chattogram, 2,143 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 983 in Barishal, 1,329 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.