Foreign envoys remember those killed in Holey Artisan attack

Foreign envoys stationed in Dhaka on Friday paid homage to 22 people who lost their lives during the Holey Artisan Bakery attack on July 1, 2016.

To mark the sixth anniversary of the attack, Japan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas joined the Italian Embassy in Dhaka in honoring the individuals who lost their lives.

“We remember Abinta Kabir, a U.S.-Bangladeshi dual citizen and student at Emory University, as well as her Emory classmate Faraaz Hossain, who even when given the chance to save himself chose to remain with his friends,” said the US Embassy in Dhaka, reports UNB.

They also remembered Tarishi Jain, a sophomore at Berkeley and graduate of the American International School in Dhaka who had returned for a summer internship in Dhaka.

“We also remember the courage of the two police officers killed and the 25 officers wounded,” said the US Embassy.

On this solemn occasion, the US reaffirmed their commitment in their united effort to combat terrorism. “May all those lost rest in peace.”

During the attack on Holey Artisan, 22 people, including 17 foreigners and two police officers, were killed on July 1, 2016.

In memory of the victims of the Holey Artisan attack, Doraiswami paid tribute at the memorial at the Italian embassy, at the site of the outrage, and at the police memorial in Gulshan, Dhaka.