Haji Salim released on parole to attend elder brother’s burial

Haji Md Salim, MP of Dhaka-7 constituency, who was convicted in a corruption case, has been released from jail on parole to attend his elder brother’s namaj-e-janaza and burial.

He was released from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka early Friday afternoon.

Haji Kayes, 72, died at his Shyamoli residence in Dhaka at about 7:20am on Friday and Haji Salim applied for parole soon after.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, personal secretary to Haji Salim, said Haji Kayes had died of old-age related diseases.

Haji Kayes was buried at Azimpur Graveyard following a namaj-e-janaza at Chawk Bazar Shahi Mosque after Jumma prayers. Haji Salim attended his elder brother’s janaza and burial.

Haji Salim, who was given 10 years’ jail sentence for corruption, was sent to prison by a Dhaka court on May 22 rejecting his bail petition.

He was admitted to BSMMU after spending just one night in jail.

Suvash Kumar Ghosh, jail super of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said Haji Salim was released on parole till 6:00pm on Friday.

Earlier, the Home Ministry sent Haji Salim’s petition to the BSMMU for releasing him on parole.