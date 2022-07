Popular singer Nazmun Munira Nancy welcomed her third child at 3:15pm today (July 1).

She gave birth a baby daughter at Universal Medical College & Hospital (UMCH) in the capital.

Dr Ashish Kumar Chakrabarty, director of the hospital, confirmed this information.

Currently, Nancy and her newborn daughter are doing well.

Nancy got second marriage with lyricist Mohsin Mehedi in August last year. This is first child of the couple. But, Nancy has two more children in previous marriage.