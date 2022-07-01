Water level falls in Surma & Kushiyara in Sylhet, Sunamganj

After a rise over the last two days, the water level of the Surma and Kushiyara rivers started falling again in Sylhet and Sunamganj on Friday.

According to the Water Development Board, the water level of Surma River has gone down by 10 cm at Kanaighat Point and 4 cm at Sylhet Point at 12pm today. However, the water level of the Kushiyara River is stable.

Meanwhile, it drizzled in Sylhet on Friday as well. However, there is no possibility of water rise in these rivers due to this light rain, said AKM Niloy Pasha, deputy assistant engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board.

Besides, rains are likely over this region for three more days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Asif Ahmed, executive engineer of the Sylhet Water Development Board, said that there was no possibility of fresh flood due to this rain as the Flood Forecasting & Warning Centre reported.

In Sunamganj, the water level of Surma River has receded by 13 cm at Sadar municipality on Friday morning. This district recorded 21 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Road communication in four upazilas is still cut off as the floodwaters have not receded completely. In Sunamganj municipal town, Kazir Point, Bilpara, Nabinagar, West Natunpara areas, floodwaters fell slightly.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting & Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said all major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country are in a falling trend, which may continue falling in the next 24 hours.

However, the Brahmaputra River is in a steady-state, while the Jamuna River and Padma River are on the rising trend. These rivers may rise in the next 24-48 hours.

The flood situation in Kurigram, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts may improve in the next 24 hours, it added in their latest report.