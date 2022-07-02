Action to be taken if found any loopholes in online train tickets

Admitting the mismanagement in selling online train tickets during the Eid-ul-Fitr, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said action will be taken if there is found any loopholes in the online.

“There were various allegations of online ticketing during the Eid-ul-Fitr. So far, no such complaint has yet been received. Many people have been seen in media to able to buy tickets online. Even then, if there is found any loopholes, action will be taken,” the minister said this at Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday at a programme of distributing trolley in favour of the passengers.

He distributed 50 trolleys there.

Minister Nurul Islam said that the main demand of the passengers is now trains as Eid-ul-Azha is knocking the door. Special train services for garment workers have been arranged. Those train tickets will be available in Joydebpur.

This year, ticket sales at the railway stations will continue till 4pm daily. The advance tickets for July 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be available on July 2, 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

On the other hand, the sale of return tickets will begin on July 7. The return tickets for July 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be available on July 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, respectively.