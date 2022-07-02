Awami League leader Mukul Bose passes away, PM mourns

Awami League advisory council member Mukul Bose passed away at a hospital in Chennai early Saturday.

He died at about 5:20 am at Apollo Hospital, Chennai while undergoing treatment there.

The 68-year-old Awami League leader left behind wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed grief over the death of Mukul Bose.

Earlier on May 28, the AL leader was admitted to Square Hospitals in Dhaka after fell sick. He was shifted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital the same day as condition deteriorated. He has been, later, flown to Chennai for better treatment.

Awami League Deputy Secretary Sayem Khan said, “Mukul had been suffering from heart, liver and kidney complications for a long time.”

Along with Obaidul Quader and Syed Ashraful Islam, Bose was also the joint general secretary of the Awami League during the state of emergency in 2007.

He was elected as party’s advisory council member on January 1, 2017.