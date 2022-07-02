Bangladesh reports 6 more Covid deaths, 1,105 new cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh registered six more Covid-linked deaths with 1,105 new cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning amid an upward trend of infection.

The new cases took the country’s total caseload to 1,976,787 and the total fatalities to 29,160, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate dropped to 13.22 from Friday’s 15.31 per cent as 8,177 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

Of the deceased, three were men and three women. Of them three were from Dhaka division, two from Chattogram and one from Mymensingh division.

On Friday, the country recorded 5 more Covid deaths with 1,897 cases.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.52 per cent from Friday’s 96.56 per cent as 233 patients recovered during this period.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.