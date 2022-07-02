Cabinet meetings on virtual system again after 3 months

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, cabinet meetings were held under the virtual system. After a long time, the cabinet meeting began in person from March 28 this year. After three months, the cabinet meetings are going to be held again under virtual system in the wake of the growing number of Covid-19 infection and death in the country.

In a letter, the Cabinet Division informed the concerned persons that a cabinet meeting which is scheduled for Sunday (July 3) would be held on virtual system.

The letter also stated that the cabinet meeting would be held at 10:00am on Sunday (July 3).

The Cabinet Division letter further stated that the Prime Minister would join the cabinet meeting from her official residence ‘Ganabhaban’ while the cabinet members and secretaries concerned would join from the Cabinet Room (Room Number 304) situated at the third floor of the Building Number 1 of the Cabinet Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

According to the tradition, Cabinet Secretary Khondker Anwarul Islam will brief journalists following the meeting.