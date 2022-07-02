Cash aid for flood affected people: MA Mannan

Jagannathpur (Sunamganj) Corresspondent : Planning Minister MA Mannan said that cash money will be allocated to the flood-affected people.

He said this while distributing relief items among the flood affected people at Raniganj UP of Jagannathpur upazila in Sunjamganj at 12pm today.

The Planning Minister said cash money will be handed over to you soon. We are working to ensure equal rights for all.

He said, “The government has huge plane to tackle the disaster. Rehabilitation for flood victims has been given priority. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina already visited the flood hit area of Sunamganj. Government’s relief work will be continued.”

He said Sheikh Hasina’s government has brought a change to the country in the last 10-12 years. Electricity has been given to every house. Roads are being repaired. There is no room for the Rajakars in the country. They will be brought to justice and people of all religions will leave her with piece.

The Awami League Government will not let anyone starving whoever he is, will be helped.