Distribution of relief among Baul artists of Sunamganj

Relief has been distributed among flood-hit Baul artists in Sunamganj. Baul Mumtaz Begum, a Member of Parliament from the reserved seat of the Jatiya Sangsad, has sent the relief materials to the flood-hit Sunamganj Baul artists. The relief materials were officially distributed among the local Baul artists at the museum of Sunamganj District Shilpakala Academy on Saturday noon. On behalf of Mumtaz, the leaders of the Central Committee of the Bangladesh Jatiya Baul Samiti Foundation handed over relief items to the Baul artists of Sunamganj.

Sunamganj District Awami League Vice-President Noman Bakht Palin and Sunamganj Press Club General Secretary Sangeet Shilgul Principal Shergul Ahmed distributed relief items under the chairmanship of Sunamganj Baul Association President Baul Shahjahan and General Secretary journalist Baul Al-Helal. Gitikar Baul Ustad Kajal Dewan, President of the Central Committee of Bangladesh Jatiya Baul Samiti Foundation and General Secretary Gitikar Baul Latif Sarkar spoke as guests. Among others, Miraj Dewan, Joint Secretary of the Central Committee of Bangladesh Jatiya Baul Samiti Foundation, Emon Sarkar, Information and Publicity Secretary Zaheer Dewan, Office Secretary Matin Dewan, Assistant Office Secretary Vijay Das, one of the members Jahangir Bayati, Sylhet Branch Coordinator Baul Suryalal Das spoke. Cultural organizer Firoz Ahmed, lyricist Nurul Islam and lyricist Asad Al Maizbhandari.

After the discussion, the guests handed over food items donated by Bangladesh National Baul Samiti Foundation and dry food provided by Faruk Chowdhury, representative of British Chamber of Commerce and Industries to 50 Baul artists of Sunamganj. Among the relief items sent by Baul Mumtaz Begum MP were rice, pulses, soybeans, sugar, salt and other daily necessities.

Speakers of the meeting said that most of the relief items that have come to Sunamganj so far were received by people from different walks of life but the Baul artists of Sunamganj were deprived of them. The speakers sought the intervention of the Bangladesh Army and the district administration to provide relief materials to the Baul artists. They reminded Baul Mamtataj Begum MP of Sunamganj Baul artists, thanking and thanking them for sending relief to their cause.