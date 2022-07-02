Momen urges Portugal to open mission in Dhaka for students, migrants

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has urged Portugal to establish a resident Portuguese Mission or at least a consular service center in Dhaka for receiving all kinds of visa applications.

“It’s important for facilitating Bangladesh students to join their universities in Portugal and reunion of family members of Bangladeshi migrants with their dear ones in Portugal,” he said.

Momen made the urge while holding a bilateral meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Dr. Joao Gomes Cravinho on Friday in Lisbon on the margin of the ongoing 2nd UN Ocean Conference 2022 jointly hosted by Portugal and Kenya, reports BSS.

He mentioned that his country has maintained a resident Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon for 10 years and purchased properties there recently for permanent location of the mission.

He observed that opening a Portugal chancery in Bangladesh would be the most appropriate gesture from the Portuguese side to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh-Portugal Diplomatic Relations in 2024.

This was the first bilateral meeting between the two countries at the level of foreign ministers, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers shared the resolve to elevate the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Portugal to a new height in coming days.

Recalling the historic linkage between Bangladesh and Portugal in the early 16th century, Bangladesh foreign minister viewed that the two friendly countries should build on this positive legacy of history to forge stronger cooperation in the present times for their mutual benefit.

He laid emphasis on cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, human resources, blue economy, renewable energy and people-to-people contact.

The foreign minister apprised his Portuguese counterpart of Bangladesh’s remarkable progress in socio-economic development, particularly in women empowerment, health and education as well as fast economic growth, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He mentioned that the just-inaugurated multi-billion dollar Padma Bridge, built over one of the mightiest rivers of the world entirely with own resources, is a symbol of new Bangladesh that is capable of achieving success braving all challenges.

The Portuguese foreign minister expressed his government’s desire to upgrade the relation with Bangladesh.

He took note of the suggestions and assured to work on them, while commending the Bangladeshi migrant community residing in Portugal for their integration in the Portuguese society and contribution to Portuguese economy.

Two sides also agreed on working together to face the challenges relating to climate changes like rehabilitation of “climate refuges” at bilateral and multilateral levels.

The two ministers exchanged views on the regional and global developments.

Momen requested for effective role of Portugal and EU on international platforms for speedy repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Bangladesh foreign minister extended an invitation to the Portuguese foreign minister to visit Bangladesh, which was accepted with pleasure.

Momen was accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to Lisbon Tarik Ahsan, foreign ministry’s Secretary of the Maritime Affairs Unit Rear Admiral (Retd) Md. Khurshed Alam and other officials during the meeting.