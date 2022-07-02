Record Tk 3.16 crore toll collected from Padma Bridge on day 6

The government earned record Tk 3.16 crore in revenue through toll from the vehicles that crossed the Padma Bridge on Friday, the 6th day after opening of the bridge to traffic.

“TK 3.16 crore was collected from 6 am to 12 am on Friday which is the highest amount earned so far, “Bangladesh Bridges Authority (BBA) Superintending Engineer Abul Hossain told UNB.

Around 26,394 vehicles crossed the bridge during this period, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the bridge on June 25and it was opened to traffic the next morning.