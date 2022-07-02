Sylhet flood hit people in dire need of drinking water

More than 80 per cent areas in Sylhet district and over 90 per cent in Sunamganj were inundated as severe floods hit the districts for the second time this year.

People of these areas are suffering due to lack of pure drinking water.

At least 50,000 tube wells have been submerged in the flood waters in Sylhet and Sunamganj. That is why, there is an extreme shortage of potable water.