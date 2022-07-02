Sylhet flood hit people in dire need of drinking water

More than 80 per cent areas in Sylhet district and over 90 per cent in Sunamganj were inundated as severe floods hit the districts for the second time this year.
People of these areas are suffering due to lack of pure drinking water.
At least 50,000 tube wells have been submerged in the flood waters in Sylhet and Sunamganj. That is why, there is an extreme shortage of potable water.
The power substations in Sylhet and Sunamganj went under water due to heavy rains and floods.
Sheikh Sadi Rahmat Ullah, Sylhet Divisional supervising engineer of Public Health Engineering Department, said that 49,110 tube wells provided by the department under government management, have been submerged in the flood. Of these, 20,234 are in Sylhet district, 27,000 in Sunamganj, 1,591 in Habiganj and 285 in Moulvibazar.
He further said that 26,6,400 water purification tablets were distributed in the affected areas of the division.
Sylhet Public Health Engineering Department executive engineer Alamgir Hossain said 99 unions of 13 upazilas of Sylhet district have been flooded. The campaign has been continued to explain how to purify tube well water when the flood waters recede.