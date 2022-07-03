Three killed in Sylhet road accident

Three persons were killed in a motorcycle accident at Chiknagul area in Sylhet district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were Azim Uddin, 19, Jasim Uddin, 16, residents of Hatua village under Sylhet Sadar upazila, and Omi, 16, from Shyamoli residential area of Sylhet city.

Witnesses said a truck from opposite direction hit a motorcycle at Chiknagul area on the Sylhet-Tamabil road at around 3 pm, leaving Azim Uddin dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

Locals rescued the two injured and rushed to Sylhet M. A. G. Osmani Medical College where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.