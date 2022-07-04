All pre-Hajj flights of Biman end

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has successfully completed the pre-Hajj flights for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims this year.

The last pre-Hajj flight BG 3141 reached Jeddah successfully around 7:55pm on July 3, said a press release.

A total of 29,992 pilgrims have safely reached Saudi Arabia this year by Biman Bangladesh Airlines as per quota. Biman has operated 87 flights, including 67 dedicated flights and 20 scheduled flights this year.

Alongside the airline lease, Biman this year operated its 4 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for Hajj flights as well as regularly scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia.

As per the press release, all flights were operated on time and no flight was cancelled following the sincere and relentless work of the flight attendants.

According to Biman route dedicated pre-Hajj flights are 44 from Dhaka to Jeddah, 10 from Dhaka to Madina, 9 from Chattogram to Jeddah, 2 from Chattogram to Madina and 2 from Sylhet to Jeddah.

Note that this year’s first Hajj flight of Biman started on June 5 and Biman’s post-Hajj flight will start from July 14.