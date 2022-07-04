Bangladesh logs four month’s highest 12 deaths from Covid

Bangladesh registered 12 more Covid-linked deaths with 2,285 new cases in 24 hours till Monday morning amid an concerning upward trend of infections.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,980, 974 and the total fatalities to 29,174, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country last reported 13 Coviod-linked deaths with 368 cases while the daily positivity rate was at 2. 11 per cent on March 5, this year.

The daily case positivity rate rose to 16.51 per cent from Sunday’s 15.53 per cent as 13,842 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

Of the deceased, nine were men and three were women. Of them nine were from Dhaka and one each from Chattogram, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.

Of the 22 deaths reported from June 27 to July 3, some 72.7 per cent received vaccine against Covid-19 while 27.3 per cent did not.

Comorbidity among the deceased patients increased 6.1 per cent compared to the previous week. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

On Sunday, the country recorded two Covid-linked deaths with 1,902 new cases.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.36 per cent from Sunday’s 96.44 per cent as 482 patients recovered during this period.