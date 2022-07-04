8-14 August, The Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh as part of the Edinburgh International Festival

19 Aug- 27 Aug, The Birmingham Rep

Discover the story of one family’s journey through love, heartbreak, civil war and migration to Australia in this epic multigenerational tale.

A profoundly moving story of love and political strife, of home and exile, of parents and children. Counting and Cracking follows the journey of one Sri Lankan-Australian family over four generations, from 1956 to 2004. It features nineteen performers hailing from six different countries: Australia, Sri Lanka, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and France.

On the banks of a suburban Sydney river, Radha and her son Siddhartha release the ashes of Radha’s mother – their final connection to the past, to Sri Lanka and its struggles. Now they are free to embrace their lives in Australia. But a phone call from Colombo brings the past spinning back to life, and we’re plunged into an epic story of breakup and reunion.

Written by Shakthi Shakthidharan, a Sri Lankan-Australian who researched and developed the work over the course of ten years, the play tells the tale of two countries: Sri Lanka post-independence and Australia as an immigrant nation.

It is directed by Eamon Flack, an award-winning director and the Artistic Director of Belvoir, one of Australia’s most celebrated theatre companies.

Performed in English, Tamil and Sinhalese, with live translation into English.

Originally co-produced by Belvoir with Co-curious.

UK / Australia Season

Buy Tickets at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Company as part of the Edinburgh International Festival Mon 8-Fri 12 Aug: https://lyceum.org.uk

The show will be on at The Birmingham Rep from Fri 19 Aug-Sat 27 Aug pls see for more info: www.birmingham-rep.co.uk