Govt barring BNP from relief distribution among flood victims

BNP’s standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku has alleged that the Awami League and police are obstructing their relief distribution activities among the flood-hit people and relief collection activities.

Tuku, also the convener of BNP’s relief committee, made this allegation at a press conference at its chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka on Monday.

Mentioning that the government’s assistance for the flood victims as inadequate, Tuku said flood-hit people in different parts of the country, especially in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions, are crying for helps. The assistance which is provided by the government is very inadequate, he said.

Urging all to come forward in the service of humanity, the BNP leader further said despite being in the opposition, the BNP as a people’s party has already stand by the flood-affected people across the country, including Sylhet, Sunamganj, Feni, Netrakona and Kurigram.

Though it is unfortunate but true that the terrorists of Awami League, Juba League and Chhatra League equipped with sticks and arms, attacked at a preparatory meeting of BNP’s relief distribution held in Feni’s Fulgazi, said Tuku.

They carried out the attack without any provocation, leaving at least 20 BNP leaders and activists injured, he added.

On Saturday morning, the local administration issued section 144 as Awami League announced a counter-programme to distribute relief in the same place said Tuku adding that they did the same thing in many places and imposed 144 in the name of counter-programme to foil the programmes of BNP.

Tuku said the police obstructed the BNP’s fund raising activities for flood victims in Gazipur on Saturday. “But people in flood-hit areas are suffering from starvation and are falling ill with various diseases due to lack of treatment. Though the government is not providing any relief but police on the other hand police are foiling BNP’s activities for collecting fund for relief material.”

BNP’s publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, BNP leader Amin Ur Rashid Yasin and Z Khan Riaz Uddin Nasu were present at the press conference, among others.