Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / HC accepts Destiny MD’s appeal, suspends fine

HC accepts Destiny MD’s appeal, suspends fine

The High Court (HC) on Monday accepted an appeal from Rafiqul Amin, managing director of Destiny Group against a 12 years sentence for allegedly embezzling Taka 4,119.24 crore through Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

At the same time, the court has suspended the verdict that imposed a fine of Taka 200 crore on Rafiqul and has summoned the documents of the case from the lower court.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order.

Deputy Attorney General KM Masood Rumi was present at the hearing.

Earlier on May 12, Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 came up with the judgment against Rafiqul and others over the Destiny scam.