HC accepts Destiny MD’s appeal, suspends fine

The High Court (HC) on Monday accepted an appeal from Rafiqul Amin, managing director of Destiny Group against a 12 years sentence for allegedly embezzling Taka 4,119.24 crore through Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

At the same time, the court has suspended the verdict that imposed a fine of Taka 200 crore on Rafiqul and has summoned the documents of the case from the lower court.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order.

Deputy Attorney General KM Masood Rumi was present at the hearing.

Earlier on May 12, Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 came up with the judgment against Rafiqul and others over the Destiny scam.