People throng Kamalapur for 4th consecutive day for train tickets

A large number of ticket seekers thronged the Kamalapur Railway Station for advance tickets on Monday morning, the fourth day of ticket sale for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The queue of ticket seekers stretched up to the outer platform in the morning.

The advance tickets for July 8 are available today.

Many ticket seekers standing in queues alleged that tickets are being sold at a slow pace, barely maintaining any discipline. The late comers fear that they might have to either leave the platform without having a ticket or wait until the next day.

Apart from Kamalapur Railway Station and Kamalapur suburban platform, passengers also collected tickets from the Airport railway station, Tejgaon railway station, Cantonment, Fulbaria (Old Railway Station) and six places in Joydevpur.

The sale of return tickets will begin on July 7. The return tickets for July 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be available on July 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, respectively. Each passenger is eligible to buy a maximum of four tickets.