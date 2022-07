Schoolchildren among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in India

A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district of India on Monday, leaving 16 people, including schoolchildren, dead, a senior official said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj-bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30am.

District officials and rescue teams had reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.