Vested quarter conspiring to oust the AL govt: Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Monday warned that a vested quarter has been trying to oust her Awami League government despite its stellar success in putting the country on the road to development and prosperity.

“Why do they want to thwart the Awami League government? What is its crime? She wondered during a meeting with leaders and activists of Tungipara and Kotalipra upazila Awami League, its front and associate bodies at Kotalipara upazila AL office in Gopalganj district, UNB reports.

The premier, who is also the president of Awami League, arrived in Tungipara early in the day on her first visit to her hometown through the Padma Bridge since its opening by her on June 25.

She told the meeting that her government has been working tirelessly to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous nation free from poverty and hunger as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She asked her party leaders and activists to make sure that none of the people including her party members and workers would have to suffer pain owing to Covid-19 outbreak and Russia-Ukraine war.

“Make sure that not a single activist of mine and the people has to suffer pain,” she told the party leaders and activists.

She urged the AL leaders and activists to stand beside the people to pursue the government move that none will remain poor, homeless and hunger anymore.

“Each Awami League leader and worker has to work for changing the mindset that of enjoying everything alone,” she said.

The PM said that the world is now going through a critical juncture due to the double blow of the ongoing Coronavirus and Russia-Ukraine war and reiterated her call for all to exercise austerity in every sector particularly in using energy and electricity.

“We’re still in a good position and trying to be well. It requires help from all the citizens,” she said.

Hasina again asked all to bring every inches of land across the country under cultivation to grow foods so Bangladesh does not suffer such crisis.

She said her government has built the Padma Bridge, supplied electricity to every house and is giving home to every landless and homeless people and ensuring food security for all.

The Awami League president described grassroots activists as the lifeline of her party saying, “The grassroots activists always take right decision and uphold the party.”

She asked the party leaders to inquire about the wellbeing of every party member and stand by them if required.

In this connection, the she recalled the inhuman torture on the leaders and activists of Awami League during the regime of Zia, Khaleda, Ershad, Ayub and Yahiay Khan.

On her day’s visit to Tungipara, Hasina was accompanied by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed.

The PM offered prayer at Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s mausoleum in Tungipara there seeking eternal peace for his departed soul of and of other martyrs of August 15, 1975 massacre.

She also placed a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members.

On her way to Tungipara, Hasina with her son and daughter spent some time on the Padma Bridge and took rest for a while at Jajira point’s service area.

She left Tungipara for Dhaka this afternoon

The PM, who became the first national to pay toll to cross the country’s longest Padma Bridge during its opening on June 25 last, also paid toll this time too on both legs of her visit.

Hasina said that all post-1975 governments except the Awami League-led one o served only their own interests.

Referring to the pandemic and flood, she praised the leaders and workers of her party saying they came forward to help people affected by Covid-19 and now the floods. machineries.

About the opening of the 6.15km Padma Bridge the prime minister said it will now ease long-distance traffic and transportation of commodities from the southern region.

It will also play a significant role in helping the southern region of the country thrive economically, she said adding that only two and a half hours are needed now to come from Dhaka to Tungipara.

She however requested the people in the southern region to make efforts to be self-dependent using the benefits of the Padma Bridge.

Hasina urged them to be engaged in various productive works to supplement the efforts of the government to increase production.

She said like other countries, Bangladesh is also passing through a critical time due to the crisis in the world.

She also asked AL and its associate bodies to plant saplings during this rainy session to make the country greener.

She said though she is now aged she will continue to work for the cause of the country and its people as long as she lives.