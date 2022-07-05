Bangladesh sees 7 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,998 new cases

Bangladesh recorded 7 deaths from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, raising the total death toll to 29,181 in the country.

With the newly detected cases, the total number of infected cases have stood at 19,82,972 in the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed the figures in a press release sent to the press on Tuesday (July 5).

The press release said 494 Covid-19 patients got recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 19,09,273.