Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot

The government has fixed the prices of rawhides of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. The prices were hiked by Tk 7 per square foot than the previous year.

This year, the price of salted cow rawhide has been fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot in Dhaka and Tk 40-44 outside the capital.

Meanwhile, the price of salted goat rawhide was set at a maximum of Tk 20.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the prices on Tuesday at a virtual meeting.

Last year, the price of salted cow rawhide was Tk 40-44 in Dhaka and Tk 37 outside Dhaka, while the maximum price of salted goat rawhide was Tk 17.