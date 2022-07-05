Henolux owner, wife arrested from city’s Uttara

Henolux Group chairman Dr Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Uttara in the capital.

They were arrested in connection with a case filed over the suicide of businessman Gazi Anis who had set himself on fire in Jatiya Press Club on Monday.

RAB Director (Media and Legal Wing) Commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed it on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the case was filed against them by Anis’ elder brother Nazrul Islam with the city’s Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday noon, according to Moudud Howlader, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbag Police Station.

“We’re now working to arrest the accused,” he said.

The 50-year-old Anis was a supplier and former president of Kushtia district unit the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

He used to supply raw materials to Henolux company.

It is learnt that Gazi Anis decided to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in front of the Jatiya Press Club on July 4 after being failed to realise his longstanding dues from Dr Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin despite much efforts.

Gazi Anis sustained burn injuries nearly 80 per cent of his body in the fire. He underwent treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute where he succumbed on Tuesday morning.

Frustration gripped Gazi Anis over the Henolux chairman and managing director’s refusal to pay his dues of Tk 12.6 million which allegedly instigated him to set himself on fire in front of the Jatiya Press Club and end his own life.

Md Ali, the man who took Anis to the hospital, said the contractor told him on the way that a company. named Henolux owed him Tk 12.6 million, but was refusing to pay.

Anis had previously demanded the dues, but to no avail.

His brother Nazrul said the body of Gazi Anis would be taken to their village home for burial after postmortem.