Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station

Huge rush was seen at Kamalapur Railway Station on Tuesday morning as today is the last day of advance ticket sale.

Some tickets seekers were standing in queues from Monday, some from Sunday to buy their tickets.

All ticket counters and platforms are filled with people. Someone gets a ticket, and leaves the serial with a smile of victory.

Md Abu Kawsar, who was standing in a queue from 2 pm on Sunday, is able to get a ticket today, after 44 hours’ of waiting.

Junayed Hossain from Banasree said, “I am waiting for the ticket at the station from Sunday (July 3). Hope to get ticket today.”

One Monirul said, I’m very glad to get a ticket as was trying from Monday online and also at counters. Now, will go to village home to celebtrate Eid with near and dear ones.

Train tickets are on sale from Friday for July 5, Saturday for July 6, Sunday for July 7, Monday for July 8 and Tuesday for July 9.