Onion import from India resumes at Hili land port

Importers have started importing onion from India through Hili land port in Dinajpur district after they were allowed to import it with a view to keeping the market stable and supply normal ahead of Eid-ul-Azha festival.

Many importers at the port have got import permit (IP) to import onion from India. Anny Enterprise, an importer firm, imported 299 tonnes of onion from India at 6:00pm on Tuesday.

Hili Land Port Importers’ Group president Harun-ur-Rashid said onion imports through all land ports in the country have remained stopped since May 5 after the Ministry of Commerce stopped issuance of IPs. The ministry has again allowed businessmen to import onion with a view to keeping the supply in the market normal ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

Hili Land Port Plant Quarantine Center deputy assistant quarantine officer Yusuf Ali said the market of onion would become normal while the prices would go down as the import of onion begins.