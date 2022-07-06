2,716 more educational instts brought under MPO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday declared 2,716 privately run educational institutions eligible for monthly payment order (MPO).

Under the MPO scheme the government pays 100 per cent of the basic salaries to the teachers of non-government institutions.

The PM made the announcement while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of country’s first campus-based business incubator ‘Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator’ at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) through video links from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Among the new MPO beneficiaries are 666 lower secondary schools, 1122 secondary schools, 136 higher secondary schools, 109 higher secondary colleges and 18 degree colleges.

The new MPO list also includes some 665 educational institutions under the vocational and madrassa education board.

These are 97 SSC vocational or Dakhil vocational, 200 SSC business management and technology, two diploma in agriculture, 264 Dakhil Madrassa, 85 Alerm Madrassa, six Farazi Madrassa and 11 Kamil Madrassa.

Along with unveiling the Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator the PM also inaugurated Sheikh Jamal Dormitory and Rosy Jamal Dormitory.