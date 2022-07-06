Boy drowns in flood water while learning to swimming

A boy drowned while learning to swimming in flood water in Moulvibazar’s Juri upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Anupom Upaddhay, 20, was a resident of Gandhichhara Tea Garden under Sreemangal upazila of the district. He lived in his uncle’s house in Dhamai Tea Garden area in the upazila.

Locals said Anupom drowned when he was trying to learn swimming in flood water in Dhamai Tea Garden low areas with his friends. Hearing Anupom’s screams, locals rushed to the spot and started a search for him. They, later, informed firefighting personnel.

On information, a drivers team from Kulaura Fire Service and Civil Defence reached the scene and recovered his body after few hours of frantic effort, said the fire station inspector Soaliman Hossain.