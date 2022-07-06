Five Eid jamaats at Baitul Mukarram, first one at 7am

A total of five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The first congregation will be held at 7am which will be conducted by senior Pesh Imam Hafeez Mufti Mizanur Rahman.

The main Eid jamaat will be held at 8am.

Islamic foundation confirmed the schedule in a press release.

The third, fourth and the fifth will be held at 9am, 10am and 10:45am respectively.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, the feast of the sacrifice, on July 10 (Sunday).