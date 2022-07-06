Former BNP MP Shahana Rahman dies

Shahana Rahman, a former MP and a vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, has died at a city hospital. She was 60.

She breathed her last at the Evercare Hospital in the capital at 8pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for various ailments, said a party press release on Wednesday.

A namaz-e-janaza for the deceased was held in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office in the afternoon participated by party leaders and activists.

After the janaza, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi along with some party leaders and activists placed a wreath on her coffin and draped it with a party flag as a mark of respect.

Later, leaders of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal also placed wreaths on Shahana’s coffin.

Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock at her death.

In a condolence message, he prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.