Gold prices drop by Tk 1,166 per bhori

Gold prices have been lowered by Tk 1,166 per bhori. Now, the price of 22-carat gold each bhori, equivalent to 11.664 grams, has come down to Tk 78,382.

The same standard of gold was sold at Tk 79,548 per bhori earlier.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) fixed the new price of gold a meeting held on Wednesday (July 6) after the fall in gold prices in the global market and decline in prices of foreign currencies including US dollar.

The revised prices will be effective from Thursday, said a Bajus a press release on Wednesday.