Momen urges media to uphold national interests in exercising freedom

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the journalists to uphold the country’s interest and dignity while exercising their right to free expression.

“The government is very transparent. We believe in freedom of speech,” he said, adding that in some cases unregulated freedom creates problems.

Sharing his experience of living in the USA, Momen said all freedoms are regulated there and everyone needs to keep in mind that there is limitation.

The foreign minister made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with the executive committee of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin were present.

The foreign minister said there is a “sea change” in the country in terms of development and stability which is good for the whole region.

“We have stability and impressive growth,” he said, expecting that everyone involved in journalism will uphold the interest of the country.

Talking about disinformation, Momen said all need to remain careful so that nobody can undermine the country and its interest. “You all love this country. We love too. People’s welfare should be kept in mind.”