Mother-daughter die on way to village home to celebrate Eid

A woman and her 13-year-old girl, out of four family members, were killed in a road accident in Dinajpur early Wednesday while going to their Chapainawabganj village home to celebrate Eid.

The deceased were identified as Faima Begum, 30, wife of Mohammad Hossain, and her daughter Beauty Khatun, 13. Mohammad Hossain and his one-and-a-half-year-old son were injured in the accident.

The couple and their children were going to their village home by motorcycle to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with other members of the family. When the motorbike reached in front of M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur at about 5 am, a oil-laden lorry hit the vehicle, leaving the woman and her daughter dead on the spot and two others injured, said police quoting locals.

Fire Service men recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue.

Dinajpur Police Station inspector Asaduzzaman said a UD case was filed in this connection.