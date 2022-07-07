Bangladesh elected to committee on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage

Bangladesh has been elected to the Asia-Pacific Intergovernmental Committee on UNESCO’S Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) for 2022-2026.

With the participation of member states of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2003, Bangladesh was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) for four years during its ninth general meeting held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on July 6 last (yesterday).

Apart from Bangladesh, other countries selected from the Asia-Pacific region were India, Vietnam and Malaysia, said a press release of the Cultural Affairs Ministry on Thursday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to France and Permanent Representative to UNESCO Khandaker M Talha, Cultural Affairs Secretary Md Abul Mansur and Joint Secretary Md Fahimul Islam also participated in the general meeting of the UNESCO’s ICH affairs on 5-7 July 2022.

Earlier in 2020, the Bangladesh Ministry of Cultural Affairs decided to contest this election and it was informed to the UNESCO authorities through the Bangladesh Embassy in Paris, France.