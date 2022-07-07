Death toll from flood stands at 112

Although flood situation continues to improve in most places, it claimed two more lives in Moulvibazar in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the total fatalities to 112.

Both of them drowned in floodwater, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total deaths were recorded between May 17 and July 7, it said.

Among the total deceased, 85 people died by drowning in floodwater, 15 from lightning strikes, two from snake bites, one from diarrhoea, and nine due to other reasons.

Of the deceased, 59 people died in Sylhet, 40 in Mymensingh, 12 in Rangpur and one in Dhaka division, it said.

Among a total of 70 flood-hit upazilas, 33 are in Sylhet division, 16 in Rangpur division, 20 in Mymensingh division and one in Chattogram division.

Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and Kurigram are the worst-hit districts where 13, 11, 10 and 9 upazilas were affected by flood respectively.